Galileo Resources Secures Zambia Mining License

Galileo Resources (GB:GLR) has released an update.

Galileo Resources PLC has announced the issuance of a small-scale mining license for the Luansobe Copper Project in Zambia to its joint venture partner, Statunga Investments Limited, with Galileo holding a 75% interest. The license, which covers an area with significant inferred copper resources, is valid for 10 years and marks a step forward in the potential development of the project, including both open pit and underground mining. The company’s plans also include further exploration to investigate the extent of the deposit at depth.

