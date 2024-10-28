News & Insights

Galileo Mining Sees Cash Flow Decline Amid Exploration Efforts

October 28, 2024 — 06:48 pm EDT

Galileo Mining Ltd. (AU:GAL) has released an update.

Galileo Mining Ltd reported a decrease in cash flow for the quarter ending September 2024, primarily due to significant costs in exploration and administration. The company’s cash and cash equivalents fell by $1.573 million, reflecting their continued investment in exploration activities. Despite these outflows, Galileo Mining remains committed to its strategic exploration initiatives.

