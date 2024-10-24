Galileo Mining Receives Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

Galileo Mining Ltd. (AU:GAL) has released an update.

Galileo Mining Ltd. announced that all resolutions at their annual general meeting were unanimously approved, signaling strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of non-executive director Cecilia Camarri and the adoption of an employee incentive plan. This approval reflects confidence in the company’s ongoing projects and strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:GAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.