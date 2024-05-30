News & Insights

Galileo Mining Ltd Announces Trading Halt

May 30, 2024 — 03:40 am EDT

Galileo Mining Ltd. (AU:GAL) has released an update.

Galileo Mining Ltd has requested a trading halt on their securities pending an announcement regarding a Farm-in and Joint Venture Agreement over lithium rights at their Norseman Project. The halt will be in effect until the earlier of the announcement’s release or the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 3 June 2024. The company has stated there are no known reasons that would prevent the ASX from granting the trading halt.

