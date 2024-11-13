News & Insights

Galileo Mining Eyes Growth with Palladium-Nickel Projects

Galileo Mining Ltd. (AU:GAL) has released an update.

Galileo Mining Ltd., a specialist exploration company, is actively engaged in drilling programs targeting palladium-nickel deposits near the Callisto discovery in Western Australia, highlighting their potential for exceptional growth. With a robust cash position of approximately AUD$12M and a strategic lithium joint venture with Mineral Resources Ltd, the company is well-positioned within a tier 1 mining jurisdiction.

