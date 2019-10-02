Galileo Acquisition files for a $100 million IPO
Galileo Acquisition, a blank check company targeting Western European businesses with strong North American growth strategies, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.
The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $100 million by offering 10 million units at a price of $10. At $10, Galileo Acquisition would command a market value of $126 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.
Galileo Acquisition was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol GLEO.U. EarlyBirdCapital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.
