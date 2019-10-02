Galileo Acquisition files for a $100 million IPO

Galileo Acquisition, a blank check company targeting Western European businesses with strong North American growth strategies, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $100 million by offering 10 million units at a price of $10. At $10, Galileo Acquisition would command a market value of $126 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.



Galileo Acquisition was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol GLEO.U. EarlyBirdCapital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.