Galilee Energy’s Strategic Merger with Vintage Energy

October 21, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Galilee Energy Limited (AU:GLL) has released an update.

Galilee Energy Limited has announced a merger with Vintage Energy Ltd, aiming to create a stronger entity poised to leverage eastern Australia’s gas market. The merger, backed unanimously by both companies’ boards, promises enhanced exploration opportunities and a robust financial position to support ongoing projects. The combined entity will have significant production capabilities and resource potential across several key basins.

