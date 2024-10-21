Galilee Energy’s Strategic Merger with Vintage Energy

Galilee Energy Limited (AU:GLL) has released an update.

Galilee Energy Limited has announced a merger with Vintage Energy Ltd, aiming to create a stronger entity poised to leverage eastern Australia’s gas market. The merger, backed unanimously by both companies’ boards, promises enhanced exploration opportunities and a robust financial position to support ongoing projects. The combined entity will have significant production capabilities and resource potential across several key basins.

