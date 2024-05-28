Galiano Gold Wins Key Endorsements Before AGM

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) has released an update.

Galiano Gold Inc. has received endorsements from leading proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis for all proposed resolutions ahead of its upcoming virtual Annual General Meeting on June 13, 2024. Shareholders are urged to review meeting materials and vote in favor of initiatives including setting the number of directors, electing the next year’s directors, reappointing the auditor, and approving the executive compensation approach.

