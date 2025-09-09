Galiano Gold Suspends Esaase Operations Following Fatal Incident At Asanko Mine

(RTTNews) - Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU, GAU.TO) announced that operations at the Esaase deposit of its Asanko Gold Mine in Ghana have been temporarily suspended following a serious incident on September 9, 2025. The event involved a confrontation between community members and military personnel on the Company's operating concessions in the Amansie South District. The military presence was part of a state-mandated security intervention coordinated through the Ghana Chamber of Mines. Escalating tensions led to civil unrest, resulting in a fatality and damage to contractor equipment.

Galiano said it is actively supporting local authorities, government officials, and community leaders as investigations continue, and remains committed to maintaining constructive dialogue with all stakeholders. Operations at the Abore deposit and the processing plant remain unaffected. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.

