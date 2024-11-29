News & Insights

Stocks

Galiano Gold Strengthens Board with New Director

November 29, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Galiano Gold Inc. has appointed Lauren Roberts as a non-executive director, effective January 1, 2025, which expands their Board of Directors to eight members. Roberts, a Professional Mining Engineer with extensive experience, previously held leadership roles at Hecla Mining Company and Kinross Gold Corporation. This strategic move aims to leverage his expertise in mining operations as Galiano Gold focuses on long-term value creation for stakeholders.

For further insights into TSE:GAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GAU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.