Galiano Gold Strengthens Board with New Director

Galiano Gold Inc. has appointed Lauren Roberts as a non-executive director, effective January 1, 2025, which expands their Board of Directors to eight members. Roberts, a Professional Mining Engineer with extensive experience, previously held leadership roles at Hecla Mining Company and Kinross Gold Corporation. This strategic move aims to leverage his expertise in mining operations as Galiano Gold focuses on long-term value creation for stakeholders.

