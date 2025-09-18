Is Galiano Gold (GAU) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Galiano Gold (GAU) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Galiano Gold is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 236 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Galiano Gold is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GAU's full-year earnings has moved 15.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, GAU has gained about 98.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 20.4% on average. As we can see, Galiano Gold is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Johnson Matthey PLC (JMPLY). The stock has returned 59.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Johnson Matthey PLC's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Galiano Gold belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 100.5% so far this year, so GAU is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Johnson Matthey PLC, however, belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #230. The industry has moved -13.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Galiano Gold and Johnson Matthey PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

