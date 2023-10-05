Galiano Gold (GAU) Price Target Increased by 62.57% to 0.92

The average one-year price target for Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) has been revised to 0.92 / share. This is an increase of 62.57% from the prior estimate of 0.57 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.76 to a high of 1.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.02% from the latest reported closing price of 0.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galiano Gold. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAU is 0.33%, a decrease of 6.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 100,042K shares. The put/call ratio of GAU is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ruffer LLP holds 26,378K shares representing 11.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sun Valley Gold holds 22,664K shares representing 10.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,718K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAU by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 12,857K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 12,432K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,604K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAU by 6.81% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 8,764K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,264K shares, representing a decrease of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAU by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Galiano Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Galiano is focused on creatinga sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities.

