Galiano Gold (GAU) Price Target Increased by 14.40% to 3.74

The average one-year price target for Galiano Gold (NYSEAM:GAU) has been revised to $3.74 / share. This is an increase of 14.40% from the prior estimate of $3.27 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.49 to a high of $5.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.65% from the latest reported closing price of $2.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galiano Gold. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 44.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAU is 0.30%, an increase of 26.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.22% to 177,782K shares. The put/call ratio of GAU is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 24,116K shares representing 9.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,509K shares , representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAU by 38.11% over the last quarter.

Ruffer LLP holds 16,611K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,943K shares , representing a decrease of 14.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAU by 88.62% over the last quarter.

Mason Hill Advisors holds 15,707K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,323K shares , representing a decrease of 86.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAU by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 10,824K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,492K shares , representing an increase of 30.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAU by 62.75% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 10,330K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,630K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAU by 3.95% over the last quarter.

