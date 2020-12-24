Galiano Gold (GAU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Galiano Gold (GAU) closed the most recent trading day at $1.17, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold mining company had gained 1.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 9.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GAU as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GAU should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GAU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GAU's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.52, which means GAU is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GAU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.