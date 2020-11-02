Galiano Gold (GAU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Galiano Gold (GAU) closed at $1.38, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold mining company had gained 0.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GAU as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 6, 2020.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GAU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GAU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GAU is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.91. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.58.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Asanko Gold Inc. (GAU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.