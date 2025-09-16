Is Galiano Gold (GAU) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Galiano Gold (GAU). GAU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.55 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.59. Over the past year, GAU's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.91 and as low as 2.12, with a median of 3.54.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. GAU has a P/S ratio of 2.13. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.33.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Galiano Gold is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GAU sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

