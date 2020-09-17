Galiano Gold (GAU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Galiano Gold (GAU) closed the most recent trading day at $1.56, moving +1.3% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had lost 1.28% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6% in that time.

GAU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GAU should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.62% higher. GAU is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GAU has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.11 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.3.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GAU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

