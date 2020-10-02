Galiano Gold (GAU) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Galiano Gold (GAU) closed at $1.35 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold mining company had lost 11.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GAU as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GAU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.47% higher within the past month. GAU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, GAU currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.88.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GAU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.