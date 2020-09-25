Galiano Gold (GAU) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Galiano Gold (GAU) closed the most recent trading day at $1.35, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had lost 15.09% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.3% in that time.

GAU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GAU should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.47% higher. GAU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GAU has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.87 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.9, so we one might conclude that GAU is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.