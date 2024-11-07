Galiano Gold Boosts Q3 Production and Cash Flow

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) has released an update.

Galiano Gold reported strong Q3 2024 production results, producing 29,784 ounces of gold and generating $24.4 million in operating cash flow, while remaining debt-free with $120.9 million in cash. The company increased mining rates at the Asanko Gold Mine’s Abore deposit by 32%, contributing to a 13% rise in gold production compared to the previous quarter. Despite challenges in mill throughput due to harder material, Galiano Gold expects to meet the lower end of its full-year guidance.

