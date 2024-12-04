Galiano Gold announces buyout of offtake agreement

Galiano Gold (GAU) has terminated its gold purchase and sale agreement with Red Kite for total cash consideration of $13M. Under the agreement, the company had been required to sell 100% of gold production from the Asanko Gold Mine, up to a maximum of 2.2 million ounces, at a spot price selected by Red Kite during a nine-day quotational period following shipment of gold from the AGM. At the time of termination, the AGM had delivered 1,706,407 gold ounces to Red Kite under the agreement. Over the past two years, during a period of elevated gold prices and volatility, the differential between the AGM’s realized gold price under the agreement and the spot price of gold on the gold delivery date, has resulted in a discount of approximately 2%.

