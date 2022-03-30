Galiano (GAU) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Galiano Gold GAU reported adjusted loss per share of 6 cents in fourth-quarter 2021, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 1 cent. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Galiano generated revenues of $91 million in fourth-quarter 2021, down 18% year over year. The downside resulted from a 15% reduction in sales volume and a 3% fall in the average realized gold price.



During the December quarter, Galiano recorded gold production of 50,278 ounces from its Asanko Gold Mine (“AGM”), down 23% year over year. During the quarter, the AGM processing plant achieved a milling throughput of 1.5 million tons of ore processed at a grade of 1.2g/t.



The company reported total cash operating costs of $1,257 per ounce, up 41% year over year, due to lower gold sales volume during the quarter, higher ore transportation costs and inflationary pressures on fuel, consumables and government taxes. Total all-in sustaining costs of $1,539 per ounce were 31% higher than the prior-year quarter’s tally.



During the October-December quarter, the total cost of sales was $100 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $64.8 million.



The company incurred a loss of $8.9 million from mine operations in the reported quarter against the year-ago quarter’s income of $46.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.3 million during the fourth quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $20.4 million.

Galiano Gold Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Galiano Gold Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Galiano Gold Inc. Quote

Financial Position

Galiano’s cash and cash equivalents were $49.2 million at the end of 2021 compared with $64 million recorded at the end of 2020. The company utilized $2.3 million cash in operating activities in the fourth quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $1.6 million.

2021 Results

Galiano reported adjusted EPS of 3 cents in 2021 compared with 26 cents reported in the prior year. Earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents.



Sales were down 8.6% year over year to $382 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $396 million.

Outlook

Galiano’s mining operator AGM expects current-year gold production of between 100,000 and 120,000 ounces. AGM is expected to generate positive operating cash flows of approximately $10 million from the processing of stockpiles in 2022.

Price Performance

In the past year, Galiano’s shares have declined 46.8% against the industry’s growth of 17.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Galiano currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are The Mosaic Company MOS, AdvanSix Inc. ASIX and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ATI. While MOS and ASIX sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ATI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Mosaic has a projected earnings growth rate of 106.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS' current-year earnings has been revised upward by 22.2% in the past 60 days.



Mosaic beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 3.7%. MOS has rallied around 87.3% in a year.



AdvanSix has a projected earnings growth rate of 30.6% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASIX’s current-year earnings has been revised 25% upward in the past 60 days.



AdvanSix beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, the average surprise being 23.6%. ASIX has surged 57.3% in a year.



Allegheny has an expected earnings growth rate of 661.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's earnings for the current year has been revised upward by 45.6% in the past 60 days.



Allegheny beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 127.2%. ATI has rallied around 21.3% over a year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.