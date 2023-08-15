Galecto: Phase 2b Trial Of GB0139 In Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Fail To Meet Main Goal;stock Down

(RTTNews) - Galecto Inc. (GLTO) said Tuesday that phase 2b GALACTIC-1 trial, which evaluated the safety and efficacy of inhaled GB0139 for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, did not meet its primary endpoint of change from baseline in rate of decline in forced vital capacity. Therefore, the company plans to discontinue development of GB0139.

The GALACTIC-1 trial (NCT03832946) enrolled 173 patients who were not receiving pirfenidone or nintedanib, the current standard of care for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The trial compared treatment with the inhaled 3 mg dose of GB0139 to placebo (randomized 2:1) over 52 weeks.

Going forward, Galecto will focus on development opportunities for the treatment of severe liver diseases. It plans to provide greater detail and next steps before the end of October.

