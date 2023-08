Aug 15 (Reuters) - Galecto Inc GLTO.O said on Tuesday it will dicontinue development of its lung disease treatment after it failed to meet its primary goal in a mid-stage study.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.