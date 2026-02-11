Galecto Prices $275 Mln Public Offering At $19 Per Share, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Galecto, Inc. (GLTO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced the pricing of its previously announced public offering of 14.47 million shares at $19.00 per share. The gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $275 million.

Following the news, GLTO is down 3.81%, at $20.70.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 12, 2026.

In addition, Galecto has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2.17 million shares of common stock at the public offering price.

Jefferies, Leerink Partners, Evercore ISI and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

GLTO closed Tuesday's trade at $21.52, down 10.33%.

