Galecto (GLTO) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 12.24

The average one-year price target for Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) has been revised to 12.24 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 11.22 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 368.97% from the latest reported closing price of 2.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galecto. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 16.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLTO is 0.02%, a decrease of 17.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 9,232K shares. The put/call ratio of GLTO is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,091K shares representing 15.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 2,498K shares representing 9.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,020K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MAI Capital Management holds 255K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 8.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLTO by 76.02% over the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 191K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Galecto Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Galecto is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to the development of novel small molecule therapeutics directed at biological targets which are at the heart of fibrosis, inflammation, and cancer. Galecto was founded by leading fibrosis-focused scientists and biotech executives and is built on more than 10 years of research into galectin and fibrosis modulators. The Company's team has developed a deep understanding of the galectin family of proteins and the LOXL2 enzyme, and how both influence multiple biological pathways of these complex, often devastating, diseases.

