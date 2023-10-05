Galecto (GLTO) Price Target Increased by 13.16% to 5.48

The average one-year price target for Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) has been revised to 5.48 / share. This is an increase of 13.16% from the prior estimate of 4.84 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 770.24% from the latest reported closing price of 0.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galecto. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 16.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLTO is 0.03%, an increase of 42.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.37% to 10,466K shares. The put/call ratio of GLTO is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,834K shares representing 14.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,091K shares, representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLTO by 10.01% over the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 2,498K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,020K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MAI Capital Management holds 245K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLTO by 14.27% over the last quarter.

Galecto Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Galecto is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to the development of novel small molecule therapeutics directed at biological targets which are at the heart of fibrosis, inflammation, and cancer. Galecto was founded by leading fibrosis-focused scientists and biotech executives and is built on more than 10 years of research into galectin and fibrosis modulators. The Company's team has developed a deep understanding of the galectin family of proteins and the LOXL2 enzyme, and how both influence multiple biological pathways of these complex, often devastating, diseases.

