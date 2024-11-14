Galectin Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (18c) vs. (24c) last year

Joel Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and President of Galectin Therapeutics (GALT), said “This past quarter, we remained laser-focus on advancing the NAVIGATE trial of belapectin in patients with MASH cirrhosis. As we eagerly await the topline results next month, we remain hopeful that belapectin may be a potential new treatment for the large number of patients in the U.S. with compensated cirrhosis, portal hypertension, and which have not developed esophageal varices. These patients represent a large unmet medical need.”

