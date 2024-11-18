Galectin Therapeutics presents three abstracts at AASLD 2024 Liver Meeting

Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) announced the presentation of three posters on the ongoing NAVIGATE trial in patients with MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases’s annual meeting 2024 Liver Meeting, being held November 15-19, 2024 in San Diego, California. “We are excited to share latest clinical data from our ongoing NAVIGATE trial of belapectin for the prevention of esophageal varices in patients with MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension. We show that a centralized evaluation system can be designed for consistent and effective assessment of esophageal and gastric varices, which is critical for advancing clinical research in this population with high unmet need. We also provide an in depth look at baseline characteristics of the patient enrolled in our NAVIGATE trial,” said Khurram Jamil, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Galectin Therapeutics. “In another key finding, our research reveals that among patients with compensated MASH cirrhosis with reduced platelet counts and radiologic signs of portal hypertension, approximately one-third have detectable esophageal varices upon screening. These findings underscore the need for reliable screening and targeted therapies in this vulnerable patient population. These clinical data are of great importance as we look forward to sharing the readout of our NAVIGATE trial before the end of the year.”

