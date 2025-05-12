Galectin Therapeutics Presents NAVIGATE Study Data Of Belapectin At EASL 2025 Congress

(RTTNews) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc.(GALT) Monday said it presented data from NAVIGATE study evaluating belapectin in patients with MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension at the EASL 2025 Congress, on May 10, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

In the study, patients were randomized to receive either belapectin 2mg/Kg of lean body mass (LBM), 4mg/Kg LBM or placebo. The primary endpoint was the prevention of varices or enlarged veins that are found in the esophagus in people with cirrhosis of the liver. Results from the study showed that belapectin 2 mg/kg demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in new varices at 18 months.

Additionally, rates of discontinuation, adverse events, and serious adverse events (SAEs) were comparable to placebo, with no drug-related SAEs reported in the NAVIGATE study.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.