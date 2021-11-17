Galectin Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GALT) stock has dropped to US$2.83, but insiders may have sold too soon at a price of only US$2.17 a share

Galectin Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GALT) value has fallen 11% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$130k worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$2.17 is still below the current share price.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Galectin Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Gilbert Amelio, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$130k worth of shares at a price of US$2.17 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$2.83). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 50% of Gilbert Amelio's holding. Gilbert Amelio was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:GALT Insider Trading Volume November 17th 2021

Galectin Therapeutics Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Galectin Therapeutics. Independent Vice Chairman of the Board Kevin Freeman shelled out US$34k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership of Galectin Therapeutics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Galectin Therapeutics insiders own about US$27m worth of shares. That equates to 16% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Galectin Therapeutics Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. Still, the insider transactions at Galectin Therapeutics in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Galectin Therapeutics is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

