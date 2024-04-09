News & Insights

Galectin Therapeutics Gets DSMB's Nod To Continue Phase 2b/3 NAVIGATE Study Of Belapectin

April 09, 2024

(RTTNews) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT), Tuesday announced that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board or DSMB has recommended the continuation, without modifications, of the Phase 2b/3 NAVIGATE study of Belapectin.

The randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of Belapectin in patients with cirrhotic portal hypertension caused by metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, commonly seen in people with fatty liver.

DSMB's decision was based on the positive data regarding tolerance and safety of Belapectin, the company stated.

The biotechnology company also added that the positive results from phase 2b portion of NAVIGATE is anticipated in the fourth quarter.

Currently, Galectin's stock is trading at $3.69, down 1.32 percent on the Nasdaq.

