Galectin Aligns With FDA Feedback To Advance Belapectin In MASH Cirrhosis And Portal Hypertension

(RTTNews) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that it reached alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during a recent in-person Type C meeting on the primary endpoint and regulatory path forward for Belapectin in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) cirrhosis, and portal hypertension.

Galectin's lead investigational drug, Belapectin, is designed to potentially inhibit the galectin-3 protein, which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases

Galectin intends to submit the Phase 3 protocol in the third quarter of 2026 and is actively exploring strategic and financial partnership opportunities to advance Belapectin.

The pivotal Phase 3 trial will be a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of belapectin in the prevention of disease progression in patients with MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension.

FDA and the company aligned on a composite clinical endpoint expected to include prevention of disease progression and development of large oesophageal varices greater than 5 mm, which is a meaningful manifestation of worsening portal hypertension and MASH cirrhosis.

In addition, the FDA accepted the company's proposed blinded central review process for endoscopic assessment of esophageal varices.

Based on efficacy observed across prior clinical studies, the company plans to evaluate a single 2mg dose of Belapectin in the Phase 3 trial.

GALT is currently trading at $3.20, up 14.31%. For more such biotechstock news visit rttnews.com.

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