Gale Sayers, star football player depicted in 'Brian's Song,' dead at 77 - NFL

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Gale Sayers, a National Football League Hall of Fame player with the Chicago Bears whose bond with a dying teammate was chronicled in the movie, "Brian's Song," died on Wednesday at 77, the NFL said.

(Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York)

((Peter.Szekely@thomsonreuters.com; (646) 223-5302; Reuters Messaging: @peszeke))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.