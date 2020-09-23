Culture

Gale Sayers, star football player depicted in 'Brian's Song,' dead at 77 - NFL

Contributor
Peter Szekely Reuters
Gale Sayers, a National Football League Hall of Fame player with the Chicago Bears whose bond with a dying teammate was chronicled in the movie, "Brian's Song," died on Wednesday at 77, the NFL said.

