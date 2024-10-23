News & Insights

Gale Pacific: Innovating Durable Fabrics Globally

October 23, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gale Pacific Limited (AU:GAP) has released an update.

Gale Pacific Limited, a leader in sustainable fabric innovation, offers products designed for extreme environments, catering to industries like agriculture, construction, and advertising. Their consumer brand, Coolaroo®, is recognized for sun-safe, comfortable outdoor products available globally. The company’s commitment to protection, durability, and sustainability makes it a notable player in the market.

