BioTech

Galderma Survey Finds 9 In 10 Impacted By Skin Concerns

July 07, 2026 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Galderma (GDERF) has unveiled results from the world's largest skin quality profiling survey, showing that nine out of ten people globally are affected by concerns related to their skin quality.

The survey, which included more than 11,000 participants across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, identified smoothness, hydration, and radiance as the most important attributes of healthy skin. Results revealed that 85% of respondents said skin quality impacts their quality of life, with over one-third reporting feelings of self-consciousness, insecurity, or anxiety due to poor skin quality.

To address these concerns, Galderma supported the development of the Skin Quality Assessment Scale, a holistic, science-based tool designed to evaluate skin comprehensively and guide personalized, long-term treatment planning.

Key findings highlighted fine lines and wrinkles (41%), dry skin (40%), and dull skin (37%) as the most common concerns, particularly affecting the face. External factors such as stress, diet, sun exposure, lack of sleep, pollution, and hormonal changes were noted as drivers of skin quality deterioration.

Galderma emphasized that these insights underscore the need for effective, tailored solutions to help people feel comfortable in their skin at every stage of life. This survey represents a landmark effort in understanding global skin health, reinforcing Galderma's commitment to advancing dermatology through science-driven innovation.

GDERF has traded between $150.00 and $248.46 over the year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $227.30, up 6.26%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.