Markets

Galderma To Repurchase 1.6 Mln Shares For About CHF 232 Mln In Accelerated Bookbuild Transaction

March 11, 2026 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Galderma Group AG (GALD.SW, GDERF), a Swiss-based, pure-play dermatology company, on Thursday on Wednesday agreed to repurchase 1.6 million shares.

The share repurchase is expected to settle on March 13 and will be financed using the company's existing liquidity.

The shares are being repurchased for a total of about CHF 232 million in the context of an accelerated bookbuild offering of Galderma shares by Sunshine SwissCo GmbH, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Auba Investment Pte. Ltd.

The company will buy the shares at CHF 143.75 apiece, the same price determined in the bookbuilding offering.

Following the transaction, the selling shareholders have fully divested their remaining stake in the company.

Following the closing of the accelerated bookbuild offering, the free float of Galderma's shares is expected to increase to about 80% from 65%.

Galderma Group AG closed trading 0.83% lesser at CHF 154.60 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GDERF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.