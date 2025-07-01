Galderma Announces Departure Of CFO Thomas Dittrich

(RTTNews) - Galderma Group AG announced that Thomas Dittrich, Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the company to pursue another senior executive opportunity outside the organization. A successor will be announced in due course. The company noted that Thomas Dittrich will remain as Chief Financial Officer through second quarter of 2026 to ensure a seamless transition through the close of the 2025 fiscal year.

"I leave holding Galderma in the highest regard, enormously proud of the strides we've made together, and equally excited about Galderma's continued growth momentum and long-term success," said Thomas Dittrich, Chief Financial Officer.

