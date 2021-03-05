Cryptocurrencies

Galaxy’s Institutional Ethereum Funds Raise $32M at Launch – From a Select Few

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Mike Novogratz

Galaxy Digital’s institutional-grade ether (ETH) funds have raised over $32 million since their February launch, according to documents filed Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Early returns – for an “onshore” $22 million fund and its Cayman-domiciled $10 million sibling – reveal a small but deep-pocketed clientele participated in the twin funds’ earliest days. Just five total investors have joined the funds since Galaxy unveiled them in late January.

The funds debuted as ETH settled in the $1,500 range, well below highs set February when the native asset of the world computer topped $2,000 for the first time ever. But Galaxy’s executives, including ETH bull Mike Novogratz, are betting Ethereum’s programmability will spell future investment success.

Related: Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stuck Below $50K, and Blockchain Data May Show Why

“Bitcoin has solidified its lane as a store of value in which we continue to have conviction, while the Ethereum blockchain’s general programmability presents a distinct growth opportunity,” Galaxy’s asset management chief, Steve Kurz, told CoinDesk in January. “We’re excited to help our clients participate in that potential upside as a complement to bitcoin.”

On Friday, Kurz said the Ethereum funds are the “natural next step for our business.”

“With these funds, we aim to offer investors simple, secure, and institutional-grade access to this increasingly important asset,” Kurz said through a spokesperson.

NZ Funds and Vision Hill Group are two of the five investors, Galaxy told CoinDesk.

Related: Sen. Sherrod Brown Says US Should ‘Lead the Way’ on CBDCs, Disses Diem and Bitcoin

Update (March 5, 23:57 UTC): Adds comment from Galaxy on the new ETH funds.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    1 day ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular