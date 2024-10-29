News & Insights

Stocks
CCL

Galaxy Gaming’s Galaxy Operating System now live on over 50 Carnival ships

October 29, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ) announced that the Galaxy Operating System is now live on over 50 ships worldwide with Carnival Corporation (CCL). Since the installation, tables powered by GOS have awarded over $5 million in jackpot payouts to players. GOS is the jackpot progressive system for all Carnival Corporation ships, including Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, and Princess Cruise.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCL
GLXZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.