Galaxy Gaming’s Galaxy Operating System now live on over 50 Carnival ships

Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ) announced that the Galaxy Operating System is now live on over 50 ships worldwide with Carnival Corporation (CCL). Since the installation, tables powered by GOS have awarded over $5 million in jackpot payouts to players. GOS is the jackpot progressive system for all Carnival Corporation ships, including Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, and Princess Cruise.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.