Galaxy Entertainment Q4 Adj. EBITDA Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (GXYEF.PK, GXYEY.PK) reported fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of HK$4.1 billion, down 6% from previous year. Net revenue was HK$13.0 billion, down 8% year-on-year.

Full year 2019 adjusted EBITDA was HK$16.5 billion, down 2% from prior year. Adjusted net profit attributable to shareholders was HK$14.0 billion, flat year-on-year. Group net revenue was HK$51.9 billion, down 6% year-on-year.

Looking forward, the company noted that a prolonged coronavirus crisis may have a material effect on its 2020 financial results and development projects in Macau.

