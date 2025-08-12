Markets

Galaxy Entertainment H1 Profit Climbs With Revenue Growth

August 12, 2025 — 03:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (GXYEF.PK) reported Tuesday higher profit and revenues in its first half.

In the first half, net profit attributable to shareholders climbed 19 percent to HK$5.24 billion from last year's HK$4.39 billion. Earnings per share were 119.5 HK cents, up from 100.3 HK cents a year ago.

Group Adjusted EBITDA climbed 14 percent year-on-year to HK$6.9 billion.

Group net revenue was HK$23.25 billion, up 8 percent from HK$21.47 billion a year earlier.

In the second quarter, Group Adjusted EBITDA increased 12 percent year-on-year to HK$3.6 billion, and normalized adjusted EBITDA was HK$3.2 billion.

The Group net revenue was HK$12.0 billion in the quarter, up 10 percent year-on-year and up 8 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Further, the Board announced an interim dividend of HK$0.70 per share, up from HK$0.50 per share last year. The dividend is payable on or about October 31 to shareholders on the register on September 30.

