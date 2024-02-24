Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () (GXYYY) Price Target Increased by 9.11% to 30.45

The average one-year price target for Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:GXYYY) has been revised to 30.45 / share. This is an increase of 9.11% from the prior estimate of 27.91 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.08 to a high of 32.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.67% from the latest reported closing price of 28.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GXYYY is 0.40%, a decrease of 11.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.59% to 581,735K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 85,949K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,637K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXYYY by 1.93% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 69,837K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 41,425K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,624K shares, representing an increase of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXYYY by 6.82% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 34,433K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,454K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXYYY by 2.46% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 31,994K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.