Galaxy Entertainment Group (GXYEF) Price Target Increased by 5.59% to 8.26

The average one-year price target for Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTC:GXYEF) has been revised to 8.26 / share. This is an increase of 5.59% from the prior estimate of 7.82 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.32 to a high of 10.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.75% from the latest reported closing price of 6.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galaxy Entertainment Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GXYEF is 0.45%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.21% to 592,652K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 86,637K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89,760K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXYEF by 6.57% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 59,901K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,054K shares, representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXYEF by 17.89% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 40,482K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,216K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXYEF by 3.46% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 34,454K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 31,994K shares. No change in the last quarter.

