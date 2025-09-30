Galaxy Entertainment Group (GXYEF) Price Target Increased by 16.32% to 6.51

The average one-year price target for Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCPK:GXYEF) has been revised to $6.51 / share. This is an increase of 16.32% from the prior estimate of $5.60 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.74 to a high of $7.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.75% from the latest reported closing price of $5.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galaxy Entertainment Group. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GXYEF is 0.29%, an increase of 10.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.77% to 451,034K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 62,136K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,572K shares , representing a decrease of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXYEF by 9.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,386K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,742K shares , representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXYEF by 28.16% over the last quarter.

TGVAX - Thornburg International Value Fund - holds 26,106K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,217K shares , representing an increase of 22.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXYEF by 15.03% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 21,218K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,459K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,031K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXYEF by 2.98% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.