Galaxy Entertainment Group - ADR (GXYYY) Price Target Increased by 14.78% to 38.40

The average one-year price target for Galaxy Entertainment Group - ADR (OTC:GXYYY) has been revised to 38.40 / share. This is an increase of 14.78% from the prior estimate of 33.45 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.21 to a high of 41.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.34% from the latest reported closing price of 34.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galaxy Entertainment Group - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GXYYY is 0.12%, an increase of 859.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 57.22% to 271K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 127K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXYYY by 1.24% over the last quarter.

Thomas White International holds 93K shares.

Pacer Advisors holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXYYY by 4.60% over the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 13.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXYYY by 120,304.97% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 11K shares.

