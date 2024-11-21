Galaxy Entertainment assumed with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Anne Ling assumed coverage of Galaxy Entertainment (GXYEF) with a Buy rating and HK$47 price target The firm, which expects normalized GGR growth in 2025/26, broadly in line with China’s nominal GDP growth, contends that mass players, especially premium mass, will be “the key driver.” While assuming coverage of five stocks in the space, the analyst identified Sands China as the top pick.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GXYEF:
- Galaxy Entertainment Group Announces Chairman’s Passing
- Galaxy Entertainment Reveals Diverse Board Leadership
- Galaxy Entertainment Group Reports Growth in Q3 2024
- Galaxy Entertainment Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.