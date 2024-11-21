News & Insights

Stocks
BRPHF

Galaxy Digital’s Asset Growth Reaches $4.8 Billion

November 21, 2024 — 05:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSE:GLXY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Galaxy Asset Management, a part of Galaxy Digital Holdings, reported a 4% increase in assets under management, reaching $4.8 billion by the end of October 2024. This growth was driven by market appreciation and net inflows into their funds, highlighting Galaxy’s strong presence in the digital asset sector.

For further insights into TSE:GLXY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRPHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.