Galaxy Digital’s Asset Growth Reaches $4.8 Billion

Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSE:GLXY) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Galaxy Asset Management, a part of Galaxy Digital Holdings, reported a 4% increase in assets under management, reaching $4.8 billion by the end of October 2024. This growth was driven by market appreciation and net inflows into their funds, highlighting Galaxy’s strong presence in the digital asset sector.
For further insights into TSE:GLXY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.