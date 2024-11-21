Galaxy Digital’s Asset Growth Reaches $4.8 Billion

Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSE:GLXY) has released an update.

Galaxy Asset Management, a part of Galaxy Digital Holdings, reported a 4% increase in assets under management, reaching $4.8 billion by the end of October 2024. This growth was driven by market appreciation and net inflows into their funds, highlighting Galaxy’s strong presence in the digital asset sector.

