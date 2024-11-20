Galaxy Digital’s $350 Million Upsized Note Offering

Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSE:GLXY) has released an update.

Galaxy Digital Holdings has announced the pricing of a $350 million offering of exchangeable senior notes due 2029, marking an increase from the initially planned $300 million. The funds will be used to enhance its computing infrastructure and for general corporate purposes. This move aligns with Galaxy’s broader corporate reorganization and re-domiciliation plans to the United States.

