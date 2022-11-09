Galaxy Digital to cut majority exposure to crypto exchange FTX

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Crypto financial services company Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd GLXY.TO said on Wednesday it would cut its exposure to embattled crypto exchange FTX by $47.5 million.

Galaxy, founded by Mike Novogratz, disclosed it had a $76.8 million exposure to the company, a day after Binance said it was planning to buy smaller rival FTX.

Major cryptocurrencies fell after the announcement, as investors were left wondering if the financial instability at FTX could spread to other players in the industry.

Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O and USD Coin issuer Circle Financial have reassured investors of minimal exposure to FTX.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.