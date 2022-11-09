US Markets
COIN

Galaxy Digital to cut majority exposure to crypto exchange FTX

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 09, 2022 — 08:16 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Crypto financial services company Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd GLXY.TO said on Wednesday it would cut its exposure to embattled crypto exchange FTX by $47.5 million.

Galaxy, founded by Mike Novogratz, disclosed it had a $76.8 million exposure to the company, a day after Binance said it was planning to buy smaller rival FTX.

Major cryptocurrencies fell after the announcement, as investors were left wondering if the financial instability at FTX could spread to other players in the industry.

Coinbase Global Inc COIN.O and USD Coin issuer Circle Financial have reassured investors of minimal exposure to FTX.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COIN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.